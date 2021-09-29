Multiple concerns regarding lack of security, election integrity and other issues have prompted Converse County Clerk Karen Rimmer to change the Dry Creek Community Hall polling place in Bill to the Eastern Wyoming College in Douglas, effective with the 2022 primary election.

Bill is about 35 miles north of Douglas via WYO59 and boasts a population of about 11 people – not counting those who live on outlying ranches within District 13-13 Dry Creek.

The polling location change needs the seal of approval from Converse County Commissioners before it can go into effect, Rimmer said. Commissioners will meet Oct. 6 at 10:10 a.m. regarding the change.

This is not the first time changing the Dry Creek polling place has come up, Rimmer said, as Lucile Taylor, former Converse County clerk, also tried to have the location changed.

“A similar proposal to change the Dry Creek polling location was submitted in preparation for the 2020 election; it was not finalized due to in-person and phone meetings held with representatives of the Dry Creek community and subsequent security measures put into place.

“The same idea was also presented in 2015 just before the 2016 election. At that time, the polling location then changed to the Dry Creek Community Hall versus the preferred location of Eastern Wyoming College in Douglas. It is notable that some of the concerns identified in 2015 are still concerns in 2021,” Rimmer said.

Rimmer said the change is authorized by law, according to Wyoming Statute 22-12-101(a)(b), which states: “Polling places shall be designated by the county clerk . . . polling places may be located outside of the precinct if the board of county commissioners determines and records in its minutes the reasons that it is required by the public convenience.”

Election security and integrity are multifaceted, hot-button issues.

Following the 2016 presidential election, elections were classified as critical infrastructure, meaning they are essential to the function of society and economy, she said.

“This prompted changes in Wyoming, including the purchase of new equipment by the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office for every county, as well as site evaluations conducted by the Office of Homeland Security to identify security gaps within each county. The new ES&S election equipment and tabulating computer system are air-gapped (cannot access the internet); the equipment is certified prior to each election; and all data is encrypted. However, it is still crucial to maintain a clear chain of custody of the equipment, including once it is delivered to any polling place. It is also important that polling locations can be secured to certain standards. Dry Creek is the only polling location without security cameras. We also have to deliver Friday versus Monday (prior to an election),” she explained.

Rimmer said she had received requests for meetings, which were granted, and other communications from members of the community expressing their beliefs that the 2020 election was compromised.

“Members of the Board of County Commissioners have received similar communications. The Secretary of State’s Office confirmed that there is no evidence compelling any compromise of the 2020 Election. In fact, it was a very successful, accurate and secure election utilizing the most sophisticated equipment to date.

“However, despite the lack of any evidence of a compromised election, there is mounting pressure from various groups on local and state elected officials to conduct forensic audits, as well as growing support to stop utilizing election equipment entirely and go back to hand counting ballots. These factors increase the need to minimize security risks in every possible way in order to restore voter confidence in our elections. The documented chain of custody for election equipment and data, along with public certification processes already in place, can hopefully eliminate the real risk of voters feeling disenfranchised here in Converse County. Reducing the number of polling locations, particularly remote locations, helps meet this goal,” she said, in reference to moving the Dry Creek location.

“Ensuring each qualified resident in Converse County can safely and securely register to vote and exercise his or her right to vote are two of the most critical roles of the Office of the County Clerk. Equally critical is conducting our elections in a manner that ensures their utmost security and integrity. To that end, changes occasionally become necessary to meet these roles to the best of our ability,” she stated.

The majority of Bill’s registered voters voting in person has decreased over the past several years. In the 2020 general election, 54 people voted absentee while 56 voted at the polls; in the 2018 general election, 27 people voted absentee, while 72 voted at the polls, a 22 percent decrease in poll votes.

“Data shows a consistent and significant increase in the number of absentee voters versus voters at the polls in Dry Creek. This increase is demonstrated between the primary and general elections in the same year, as well as between the 2018 and 2020 primary and general elections,” Rimmer said.

In addition, 2019 special election data shows a total of 40 voters in Dry Creek voted absentee, while only 7 voted at the polls – meaning just 85% of the total votes cast were absentee.

Perhaps Bill’s residents don’t want to make the 30-minute drive to Douglas to vote? What other options do they have to cast their ballots?

Actually, people can vote absentee.

“Absentee voting can occur by mail or in person, 45 days before either election,” Rimmer said.

Wyoming is a no-excuse absentee voting state, meaning any qualified voter may apply for and vote by absentee ballot up to the day of the election, she said. Voters may also vote absentee in person at the Converse County Courthouse within the 45 days prior to each election.

“Requesting an absentee ballot can be done in writing, in person or over the phone, and must be re-requested each election year,” she said.

Anyone wishing to find out more information on the Dry Creek polling location change can call Rimmer at the Converse County Clerk’s office at 307-358-2244.