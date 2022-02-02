Douglas High School senior Emma McGee, 17, enlisted in the Wyoming Air National Guard Jan. 6.
Emma is the daughter of Josh and Rachel McGee.
Emma chose 3P0X1-Security Forces. Her unit will be the 253rd SFS (Security Forces Squadron). She will attend eight-and-a-half weeks of basic training and 14 weeks of technical training at Joint Base San Antonio/Lackland Air Force Base, in San Antonio, Texas.
Upon completion of her technical training she will be awarded an Associates of Applied Science in Criminal Justice from the Community College of the Air Force.
Not only will she receive an accredited AAS degree, she received a $15,000 bonus and will start her military career as an Airman First Class/A1C/E-3. This is due to her ASVAB scores and selecting Security Forces as her new career field.
Emma said she plans on utilizing her 100% in-state tuition to attend the University of Wyoming. When she graduates, she will be have two accredited degrees, on the job training and a top secret security clearance; plus, she will be able to jump right into the workforce without having any student loans.
Emma’s recruiter, Wyoming National Guard 153d Airlift Wing Production Recruiter/Career Advisor SSgt. Danie Moore said she knows Emma has always wanted to serve.
“Thank you to Emma and her family for entrusting me with this new path. I know she is going to excel in both her civilian and military paths. I would also like to thank Col. Walker, who was our Oath of Enlistment Officer. Col. Walker enjoys swearing new members in and always welcomes new members with words of encouragement, advice and her notorious hugs,” Moore said.
