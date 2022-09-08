Stage 1 fire restrictions went into effect today, Sept. 8 for all Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland (MBRTB).

This means campfires are only allowed in USDA Forest Service approved and installed fire pits/grates, or gas-fueled devices with an on/off switch.

The restrictions include National Forest System lands in Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Crook, Natrona, Niobrara, Platte, and Weston counties in Wyoming, as well lands located in Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Routt counties in northwest Colorado.

The Laramie Peak portion of the Medicine Bow National Forest and the Thunder Basin National Grassland have been in Stage 1 fire restrictions since July 26.

Going into restrictions is not taken lightly by the Forest Service. Restrictions are necessary due to dry fuel conditions, persistent fire weather patterns, and the danger of human-caused wildfires. Recent dry and hot weather conditions have resulted in an elevated potential for wildfires. Fire restrictions will help protect public health and safety, as well as natural resources.

The following are prohibited:

• Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire. This includes barbecues, grills and portable braziers, except for building, maintaining, attending or using a fire in constructed, permanent fire pits or fire grates within developed USDA Forest Service recreation sites.

• Additionally, the use of portable stoves or lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, pressurized liquid fuel or a fully enclosed (sheepherder type) stove with a ¼” spark arrester type screen is permitted.

• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

• Operating a chainsaw, except with a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and in effective working order, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher with a minimum rating of 2A kept with the operator, and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use.

• Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter and in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher with a minimum rating of at least 2A.

• Using an explosive.

• Personal, portable wood or charcoal burning fire pits/rings, often made of stainless steel, are not allowed under these restrictions.

Violation of these regulations are punishable as a class B misdemeanor, by a fine of up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment of up to six months or both. Anyone negligently or willfully starting a wildland fire could also be held responsible for the costs of that fire.

Not uncommon in recent years, the MBRTB has now been in Stage 1 restrictions at some point in four of the last five years.

Additionally, fall hunting seasons are underway and hunters are reminded that all restrictions apply to all visitors. Even seemingly insignificant, small warming fires can be the cause of wildfires.

Forest staff will continue to monitor conditions to assess the need for further action, including additional restrictions if weather remains hot and dry and lessening restrictions if a wetter and cooler weather pattern develops.

Call or visit the Douglas, Wyoming Ranger District for more information, (307) 358-4690.