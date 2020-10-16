As part of the Trump Administration’s goal of promoting responsible energy development, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Wyoming state office plans to offer 261 parcels totaling about 280,162 acres in an oil and gas lease sale the week of Dec. 14. The sale will occur online at www.energynet.com
Today’s publication of the December sale notice initiates a 30-day protest period that will close Nov. 14. The sale notice, environmental review documents and additional information, including protest instructions, are available online by copying and pasting this link into your browser bar: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2001491/510
Submit any protests by mail to BLM Wyoming State Office, 5353 Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne, WY 82009; by email to blm_wy_og_lease_sale_info@blm.gov . . . or by fax to 307-775-6203.
Wyoming is one of the country’s top oil and gas producers on public lands. In 2018, BLM Wyoming lease sales raised nearly $117 million. Nearly half of the revenue from each lease sale goes directly to the State of Wyoming. When leasing results in production, royalties from production are also shared with the state. The revenue supports public education, infrastructure improvements and other state-determined priorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.