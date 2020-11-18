In addition: 18 more COVID-positives in Glenrock, Douglas and Rolling Hills communities
Converse County Health Officer Dr. Mark Campbell applied to the state for a mask variance (mask mandate) for Converse County Tuesday evening, Nov. 17, according to Converse County Public Health Nurse Manager Darcey Cowardin.
“We are awaiting approval from the state health officer (Dr. Alexia Harrist),” Cowardin said Wednesday.
Converse County Emergency Management Agency reported an additional 18 positive coronavirus cases Wednesday morning, Nov. 18.
The newest, active positives include nine people in Glenrock, eight people in Douglas and one case in Rolling Hills. The cases involve all age ranges from two students in Glenrock High School and one in Douglas High School, to senior citizens in their 70s.
Converse County has 122 active COVID-19 positive cases as of today, with seven people hospitalized and six deaths.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
