County continues to see rise in COVID-19 numbers

The number of lab confirmed COVID-19 cases in Converse County is now at 150, according to the most recent numbers from Converse County Emergency Management Agency (CCEMA) Friday morning.
Currently the county has 47 active cases with 57 residents quarantined, although the number quarantined does not include the most recent cases. There are three residents that are still hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Wyoming continues to see a spike in positive cases as the number of average per day cases jumped from 93 on Oct. 1 to 101 on Oct. 7.
The U.S. reported more than 56,000 new cases for Thursday, the highest daily total since mid-August, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.