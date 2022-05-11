An attic atop a home at 84 Wulff Road caught on fire at approximately 1 p.m. May 9 and, while brought under control fairly quickly still left a prominent Douglas couple having to find someplace else to stay.
Douglas Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rick Andrews said the fire was “burning in the attic (when fire crews arrived). I think it had something to do with the pellet stove. It filled the house with smoke.”
Additional water damage will also have to be cleaned up before the couple could return home, and some structural repairs to the attic and roof will be needed, but the extent of that will be determined by insurance and contractors, Andrews said.
There were no reported injuries due to the fire.
The fire department had the blaze under control quickly, he said, and certainly by 1:30 p.m. or 145 p.m. but fire fighters stayed onsite longer to make sure all of the hot spots were completely out. Seven DVFD crews and three trucks attended to the conflagration.
Andrews said the home, owned by Pastor Tim and Gale Ricker, is not livable right now and will need to have some rebuilding done. The Rickers were unavailable to comment.
The Red Cross of Wyoming said they are assisting the couple. Anyone wishing to make monetary donations or provide other help can contact Red Cross of Wyoming Senior Disaster Program Manager Dennis Hughes at (720) 697-8186; or email him via dennis.hughes@redcross.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.