Douglas Intermediate and Douglas Upper Elementary students filtered into the gym for a special announcement April 5, told only that a special person was going to be recognized. The buzz and wonder continued to build as they all filed in.

The district’s human resources director, Steve Walker, announced they were there to celebrate the Converse County School District #1’s Everyday Hero, the classified employee of the year.

Before letting the students in on the secret, Walker read from the nomination letters, including one that said, “She does whatever she can to help students and teachers. She recognizes when something needs done and she does it. She is reliable and is always there for others when they need help. Her fun-loving personality and positive attitude make her so much fun to be around. She creates positive relationships with all students and staff members she works with. I am honored to work with such an amazing individual!”

As he continued to read comment after comment, which included descriptions such as “always goes above and beyond,” “has a great rapport with all kids,” and “assists with morning breakfast and our fresh fruit and veggie program,” more and more eyes drifted toward Miss Dori Leist.

And there she sat, with a huge smile on her face, because you will never see her any other way.

After the reveal, the entire gym rose to their feet and cheers filled the room as flowers and balloons were presented to the unsuspecting guest of honor. What’s more, it even happened to fall just one day before her birthday.

Miss Dori’s most recent time working as a para at DIS began in 2017, but this is actually the third time she has worked here, in the same capacity, “pestering Nicole,” as she would say, referring to Nicole Morrell, the third grade special education teacher with whom she works. Dori first joined her in 2011, but she left the position twice, both times to take care of someone who needed her.

You see, the students and staff at DIS are not the only ones who have been lucky enough to be cared for by Miss Dori, as they lovingly call her. All the reasons she was the perfect candidate for the Everyday Hero award extend beyond the school walls and into the hearts and homes of many other people in the community, as well.

In addition to working with children, Dori also has a fondness for taking care of elderly. At a time when families need extra help caring for those they love and want the very best for, Dori’s bright smile, sense of humor, infectious laugh and earnest demeanor has been a Godsend. She has cared for many, and she has the stories to prove it.

“Everybody tells me, you need to write stories about teaching and about the people you’ve taken care of. There’s a lot of stories,” Dori said with her trademark smile.

She once took care of a man in Kalispell, Montana, who was stationed in Ireland during WWII as a mechanic for the Air Force. Then, sometime later, she cared for a gentleman in Cody who was a mechanic during WWII but stationed in England.

As it turns out, the two men knew each other.

The man in Cody flew planes and after he got out of the service, he flew the notorious “Rat Pack” around, including Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin.

When it comes to being a para at DIS, Miss Dori is truly a priceless presence. One staff member wrote in their nomination, “She is committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure students are successful. She is caring and friendly and builds great relationships with students and staff. She goes above and beyond in co-teaching ways that bring out the best in teachers and all students.”

“I’ve never seen her have a bad day or attitude. She’s willing to do anything for anyone and always there for everyone,” Morrell said.

If anything exemplifies being an Everyday Hero, surely helping save Christmas is a pertinent qualification. Miss Dori recalled one of her favorite memories, during the holiday season following the pandemic, when many children began to worry that Santa could get Covid and Christmas would be ruined.

Dori spent many moments enthusiastically reassuring students that Santa would be just fine. She kept telling kids, “Oh no, he’s going to make it, I’m sure of it!” Her unwavering optimism surely put many kids’ fears to rest.

When asked what her favorite part of the day is, her reply was quick, “Like the kids say – recess!”

Dori often cares for the people around her in yet another way: treats. From peanut butter fudge to cinnamon rolls, to zucchini bars, she understands the power of a sweet treat in lifting spirits. Almost every staff member you talk to at DIS mentions them.

She fondly remembers the time she brought zucchini bars to school and soon after, found a subtle hint asking for more.

“There was zucchini all over my desk and I was wondering, what is this, and they go – you know what to do!” she laughed.

She also enjoys making candy, much like her grandmother who was a candy maker in the early 1900s.

Character like Miss Dori’s is equivalent to having a kind-hearted aunt, witty sister and high-spirited best friend all wrapped up in one. When she’s around, everything seems a little easier. No wonder the students at Douglas Intermediate respond so well to her and all the staff love her so much.

“I think there is too much down in the world, and I don’t want to be that down person. I always want to look on the bright side of life and I always have. I just want everybody to have a good day. That’s the way I’ve always approached it,” she said after hearing she’d been named the Everyday Hero for 2022.