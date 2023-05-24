Gay Bolln did not plan to return to Douglas after graduating from Douglas High School.

Now, nearly 62 years later, she is set to retire from Memorial Hospital of Converse County a second time. This round it’s from the hospital’s board of directors; the first time was after years as an employee and department director.

In all, she has racked up a cumulative 50 years of service at the hospital, and counting. Although she is officially “retiring” she has been named an ex-officio member of the board and is planning to be involved in hospital projects into the future.

“My dad was in business here. My father-in-law was in business here. My husband was in business here. I went to high school here. My kids went to high school here,” Bolln said. “This is my town. This is where I grew up. I was born here. I’ll probably die here.”

When Bolln first went to college she said she did not know what she wanted to study. She followed advice from her mother and pursued a degree in medical technology, eventually falling in love with the medical field.

“I had to do all the ‘ologies’ – biology, entomology, microbiology – so it wasn’t an easy course,” Bolln conceded.

“And, you know, there were some times I thought, ‘Gee, maybe I should have done something easier,’ but it was necessary to do all of those (classes); it was necessary to have that background to do a good job.”

After graduating from the University of Wyoming, Bolln worked for a number of years in Casper and Laramie before eventually returning to Douglas so that her husband, Francis Otto “Butch” Bolln, could run his family’s business, Bolln Grocery.

“It wasn’t really my plan to come back to Douglas. Maybe eventually I would want to come back, but you’re young and you want to go out there and get jobs.

“But once I got married and he needed to be involved in the grocery store, we came back. I’ve always loved where I live.”

During this time, Bolln began her career at MHCC. She worked primarily in the blood lab.

Bolln was well-appreciated because while she enjoyed working in the lab, not everyone did, she recalled of that time.

“It was very technique sensitive. You really had to think. If you got an incompatible cross match, there were a lot of variables that could happen, even though you got the right type of blood and you got it for the right type of person. So there was quite a bit of thinking to do in that – and that was my favorite thing.”

Bolln lived through a time of great technological advancement, so she has adapted to drastic changes throughout her career.

“We had to be chemists in the 60s when I first started. We had to make up our own reagents. We pipetted everything. We had to run standards, put it on a graph paper. Then run controls, to see if our controls worked on the graph paper before we could ever run (it on) patients.

“Once we got automated you could take about a tenth of the amount of blood, put it in a machine and get 27 results. The automation, obviously, was something that needed to happen . . . it was amazing, all the changes during the time I was in the field.”

Similar advancements within Douglas have astonished Bolln as well.

“I’ve grown up with the town. The town has changed significantly over the years. When I was in high school, we were a town of 2,500 and it’s grown through all of the energy. We used to be in an agricultural town and now we’re an energy town. There’s been big changes around here.”

After 38 years of working at MHCC, Bolln retired for about two years before eventually stepping up to fill a vacancy on the MHCC Board for the past 13 years. While on the board, she said she’s had to make many difficult decisions – some of them much harder than others.

“Sometimes when you’re making big decisions, you wonder if it’s the right decision . . . the community would sometimes criticize some of the decisions we made.

“Maybe because they didn’t have all the facts we had. They didn’t understand why we were making those decisions.”

Bolln expressed that the purchase of a hospital (Summit Medical Center) in Casper late last year was the hardest decision she’s had to make.

“Buying this hospital in Casper . . . it took us three years to work our way through that. If they had asked me to vote on that in the first year, I would not have voted for it because it just seemed like we were reaching too far.

“By the end of the third year, with all the negotiating that had gone on, it became something that we really could not not do. We could see what was happening across the country to other rural hospitals that weren’t reaching out and trying to increase their business by reaching out.”

Bolln hopes to see continued change in her community. She particularly wants to see more young people step into leadership roles.

“I’m going to be 80 in October. That was another reason I got off the board. We need to bring in some younger people. Of course, I will stay involved in the community, but with my age I would like to see more younger people out there,” she shared.

Despite her impending retirement, Bolln hopes to remain active in the community, to give back to the town that’s benefited her.

“I was on the Youth Development (Services) board for a while, which is the one that takes in foster kids and makes a place for them. I was on another board that was for women getting out of prison and we were here to give them a safe place. Because the community supported me when I needed it, that makes me feel like I owe them.”

Gay and Butch were often known for doing that already. They frequently were behind major philanthropic efforts in the community, from the hospital foundation to youth sports fund raisers to fulfilling one-time needs. Gay has continued that vein of giving in recent years, albeit quietly and often behind the scenes.

It’s no secret she will continue being involved and play a key role in the community and hospital for years to come.