Sultry, elegant, sophisticated and sinuous, a trio of fluegelhorn/cornet, piano, and double bass will perform traditional and modern tango repertoire on 7 p.m. tonight (April 8) at the Converse County Library in Glenrock.
The repertoire will include music by Astor Piazzolla, Efrain Amaya, and Antonio Lauro.
Portable Masterpieces presents a broad range of repertoire for mixed-instrumentation ensembles featuring period arrangements of traditional classical repertoire with melodramatic renditions of light operetta, popular songs, and radio-style music.
Playing professionally since 1977, Trinkle Brass Works has performed under the WESTAF, Arts Midwest and Southern States Touring programs and has been the recipient of a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Musicians Steven Trinkle, Genie Burkett and Dale Bohren have accumulated more than 30 years of performance experience as soloists, chamber, and orchestra musicians. Come and enjoy a performance of vibrant and expressive music.
This concert was funded in part by a grant from the Wyoming Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Rocky Mountain Foundation, and the many individual and corporate donors who make the Trinkle Brass Works performances possible.
For more information or to reserve seats for tonight's performance, contact Tamara Lehner at CCL Glenrock, 307-436-2573.
Mask wearing is encouraged as is social distancing.
