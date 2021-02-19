The Douglas Budget inaccurately reported that the Douglas girls and boys basketball teams would be hosting Newcastle tonight, Feb. 19 at 5:30 and 7 p.m., respectively, based off of information from maxpreps.com. The girls and boys won't be hosting Newcastle until Feb. 26 at 5:30 and 7 p.m. We apologize for any inconvenience we may have caused.
