A fire broke out at the OK Wrecking towing and repair service off North 4th Street in Douglas on Monday afternoon, drawing multiple Fire Department trucks and crews of first responders including Memorial Hospital of Converse County and the Converse County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities at the scene said the cause of the fire was not yet known, and that materials were exploding at the site.
Converse County Undersheriff Nathan Hughes said he did not believe there were any injuries, but he added that authorities were still investigating the scene.
A blanket of thick brown smoke drifted and hovered across North 4th Street as motorists drove by and tried to get a look from their vehicles. Twin Bridges Road, which leads to OK Wrecking, was closed to regular traffic.
Some local residents who lived near the site of the fire stood outside their homes to watch the smoke rise.
Douglas resident Terry Proffitt said his two sons and grandson were playing in the backyard when the fire erupted.
"We saw white smoke and then it just escalated from there," he said.
For more information please see this week's issue of The Douglas Budget.
