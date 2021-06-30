America’s Independence Day is celebrated in a variety of colorful, patriotic ways, most often with barbecues, picnics, playing on the water, camping, watching fireworks or a variety of other traditional activities involving family and friends.

Well, folks – there’s another option available in Douglas now: you can join in two full days of fun during “Jackalope City’s First Independence Day Celebration 2021” July 3-4.

The Enterprise Program Manager Jen Goodwin and Douglas Police Chief Todd Byerly are the brains behind the celebratory weekend.

“I’m really excited for this weekend. This city has such a sense of community, what better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than to kick back and relax? There’s plenty of room to spread out at Bartling Park,” Byerly said.

The fun begins July 3 at 9 a.m. at Bartling Park with a vendor fair til noon; a cash bar will also be open for adult beverages 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. (must be 21 and over); next up is a Kiddie Parade (the theme is American Heros) at 10 a.m. Food concessions, live music by J Shogren, and competitive games all start at 11 a.m.

Games will consist of bed races, an inflatable obstacle course, a tug-o-war tournament, volleyball games, the Little Buckaroo Rodeo, a police car push, and a live, human version of the kids’ game, Hungry Hungry Hippos. At 4 p.m. is water fun – get ready to be sprayed down by the fire department; and at 5 p.m. is a watermelon eating contest, plus the cash bar opens pack up from 5-10 p.m. Larry Phillips will be performing live music from 6-8 p.m. and at 9 p.m. the movie Independence Day is showing in the park.

July 4 begins with Fort Fetterman Day. The morning starts bright an early at 6 a.m. with a 5k run for adults and a 1k run or walk for children, the official flag raising, breakfast, a visit with author Reid Rosenthal, wagon rides and cemetery tours until noon.

Things pick up once again at Bartling Park on Sunday as well, with the cash bar plus food service opening at 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m. is a softball tournament scheduled between the Douglas Police Department and the Douglas Fire Department. At 5 p.m. mini-carnivals games, face painting and bouncy houses will be available for the youngsters, until 8 p.m.

The evening will be capped off at dusk with fireworks, which are still scheduled to go off with a “Bang!” by the fire department, once it is dark enough to see them.

There is a fire ban in Converse County, but Byerly said it applies specifically to the unincorporated areas of our county and no exemption or waiver is needed for the weekend celebration, “since it is within the municipal boundary.”

Byerly said putting the event together has taken help from all sides.

“It is a community effort. So many people have volunteered to help. Even the mayor, Rene Kemper, has volunteered to sit in the patrol car while teams push it for times across the finish line. Our Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Wyoming National Guard are joining us, bringing things in for the kids, people all over Douglas are getting involved. The sky’s the limit! I encourage people to come on out, look around, join in and have some fun with us. Plan on spending a full day! There’s going to be so much going on,” Byerly said.

For more information call 307-358-2000 or visit https://indd.adobe.com/view/c4910451-7773-4c03-8657-94032e39dac7 to see events.