A workover oil rig caught fire Aug. 11 off of Highland Loop Road near 2:30 p.m. Aug. 11.

No injuries were reported, Converse County Sheriff's Office Undersheriff Nate Hughes said, although one person was treated for heat exhaustion.

Hughes said the workover rig was owned by RPS Well Service, LLC, of Casper.

RPS did not return calls requesting comment on the fire or regarding who owns the oil well.

“The case is still under investigation. The crew was bleeding off oil into five-gallon buckets and (the rig) caught fire. The reason is unknown at this time. After helping to contain and watch the fire an individual was treated for heat exhaustion. The only thing that burned was the rig and a gooseneck trailer,” Hughes said.

The fire had also spread into surrounding grass, but was quickly contained by members of the Douglas Fire Department, and others, who had immediately responded to the blaze.

In addition to the Douglas Fire Department, and Converse County Sheriff’s Office deputies, others also responded to assist during the fire, including nearby oil crews at other sites and an employee with Igo Oilfield Services.

“Several of our guys went over to help,” Anschutz Vice President of Operations Bill Knox said.

Anschutz has wells in the area, although the well which caught fire Wednesday was not theirs, he said.

Continental Resources Senior Vice President of Government Relations/Regulatory Affairs Blu Hulsey also confirmed the well does not belong to his company, either.

The fire was reportedly out by late afternoon.