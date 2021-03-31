MHCC will be hosting vaccine clinics on Thursday, April 1, and Friday, April 2, at its main campus location, 111 S 5th Street, in Douglas.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. April 1-2, for anyone age 18 years old and older.

"We are happy to give either first or second doses," MHCC said in a release Wednesday after announcing they had received additional vaccines.

Anyone interested can call 307-358-2122 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine at MHCC.

Also Wednesday in a separate announcement, Gov. Mark Gordon announced all Wyoming residents ages 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. All 23 counties have now entered Phase 2 of the vaccine distribution plan and are scheduling appointments for the general population.

“We have done well and can now offer COVID-19 vaccines to every Wyoming resident over the age of 16,” Gordon said in a release. “I want to express my appreciation for the efforts of public health workers, health care providers and pharmacies throughout the state. I would encourage every resident to take advantage of the vaccines, as Jennie and I have, and help Wyoming move closer to ending this pandemic.”

Residents aged 16 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, while adults 18 and older are eligible for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines. The vaccines are free and insurance is not required to receive a vaccine.

More than 162,000 individuals in Wyoming have so far received at least their first dose of vaccine when state and special federal counts are combined.

Information on how to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Wyoming can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/. In addition to county public health offices and local healthcare providers, many pharmacies are now offering vaccination appointments through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, including pharmacies at Walmart, Albertsons, Safeway, Walgreens and King Soopers stores.