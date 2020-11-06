COVID spike forces Torrington government closure

TORRINGTON (WNE) – Torrington’s city facilities will be closing Nov. 12 and will remain closed until further notice due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Torrington and Goshen County.

Mayor Randy Adams asked the public to communicate with the city via phone, email, text or regular mail. Business can be conducted in person if it is necessary, but those needing to conduct in-person business must contact the city and schedule an appointment beforehand.

Adams told The Telegram, “over the last week to two weeks, we have had several incidents in different departments where an individual, or an individual’s relative, has come down with a positive case.”

Adams believes much of the issues arising from the outbreak of COVID-19 in city hall began with people coming into their offices rather than avoiding contact and using city drop boxes.

Adams said keeping city hall open is "putting our staff in jeopardy more than is necessary.”

———

Gillette airport seeks $2 million grant

GILLETTE (WNE) — The Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport is applying for a $2 million Federal Aviation Administration grant to help pay for the construction of a new general aviation terminal.

The total cost of the project is about $2.1 million and will include $80,000 from the Wyoming Department of Transportation and $53,334 from the airport’s passenger facility charge account.

The general aviation terminal is separate from the main terminal, which is used for commercial flights.

Airport Director Jay Lundell said airports statewide have reported an increase in general aviation during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport is no exception. Its hangars are pretty full, with only two or three openings out of 34, Lundell said.

The general aviation building, where the fixed-base operator is located, was built in 1978, and its age is showing.

The building is in need of a lot of repairs, including a new roof. Lundell said that if an issue with the building’s integrity was found during the replacement of the roof, the whole building would have to be brought up to code. It could cost about $1.5 million, and the FAA will not help pay for it.

The commissioners support the grant application.

“That building has very obviously lived its life, and it needs to be replaced,” said Commissioner Del Shelstad. “It doesn’t show a very professional atmosphere to the people that come in there.”

———

Former assistant county attorney named judge

SHERIDAN (WNE) — Gov. Mark Gordon appointed Stuart S. Healy III to be a district court judge for the 6th Judicial District serving Campbell, Crook and Weston counties.

Healy’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Michael “Nick” Deegan.

Healy has served as an assistant U.S. attorney for Wyoming since 2005. He previously served as an assistant county attorney in Sheridan County and as an attorney in private practice in Sheridan.

He received his bachelor’s, master’s and law degrees from the University of Notre Dame. Healy, his wife Allison and daughter Moriah reside in Cheyenne. His daughter Emily and son Seamus are both in college.

“The Judicial Nominating Commission once again submitted three outstanding candidates for consideration,” Gordon said. “Stu’s experience as a federal prosecutor and as a county attorney will serve him well as a judge in the Sixth District.”

“I’m humbled by the governor’s faith in me to serve the people of Campbell, Crook and Weston counties as district court judge,” Healy said. “I recognize I’m following a tradition of dedicated and excellent judges in this district. I intend to work hard to maintain that tradition.”

Healy’s appointment is effective Dec. 26.