he Wyoming legislature completed an unusual special session last Wednesday. The goal was to push back on unconstitutional federal vaccine mandates and protect the jobs of employees faced with mandates put in place by overzealous corporations.
I am sorry to report that after seven days of deliberations, we only sent one minor bill to the governor.
This experience demonstrates the limitations and strengths of our citizen legislature. We are a deliberative branch of government. We often measure our policy goals in terms of years, not days or weeks. It is incredibly hard to pass a bill into law. These are features, not flaws, of our legislative branch of government. After all, a government that can move quickly to give you anything you want is the same government that can take anything it wants from you.
Despite my awareness of the limitations of the legislature in fixing these issues, I was still more than happy to spend some time working to make things better where we had to opportunity to do so. I was proud to support House Bill 1001 and Senate File 1004, which attempted to pushed back on employer mandates from large corporations. I was also proud to support House Bill 1002, which will give our Attorney General more resources to combat this unconstitutional overreach in the courts. While House Bill 1001 ended up dying on a tie vote in the Senate, we were able to amend it to include provisions that banned vaccine passports in all government buildings in Wyoming and put parents in charge of their children’s health care decision regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in our public schools.
While I am disappointed in the outcome of the session, I am optimistic about the states chances of success in defending against these unconstitutional actions in a court of law. A federal court has already issued a stay on the OSHA mandate for private employers, citing concerns about the mandates lawlessness.
Elections on the East Coast last week sent a strong signal that Americans everywhere are tired of the tyrannical nanny state our federal executive branch has become. At the end of the day, our system of government is working – just not as quickly as many of us had hoped.
