The Douglas Historic Preservation Commission will kick off National Historic Preservation Month with a program at the Pioneer Cemetery featuring the history of the cemetery, some of the folks buried there, and the Oregon Trail wagon ruts that run through the property.
The program will begin at 2 p.m. at the Pioneer Cemetery on Sunday, May 1, and is open to all.
The Pioneer Cemetery, located north of town on the Highway 59 Bypass, holds some of our area’s earliest history, as it predates the town of Douglas and includes the history of the town of Antelope. Nicknamed “Poverty Flats” by newspaperman Bill Barlow, it was the final resting place of some Douglas’ first citizens. Also featured in the presentation will be information on the Oregon Trail swales or ruts located at the property, adjacent to the fenced cemetery. This portion of the Oregon Trail was part of what is called the Child’s Cutoff, which avoided the river crossing at Fort Laramie and stayed to the north of the North Platte River.
The Douglas Historic Preservation Commission is a commission of the City of Douglas whose purpose is to promote historic preservation and awareness.
For more details, contact Heidi McCullough at 358-2132.
