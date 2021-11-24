Wreaths Across America program officials are hoping to lay fresh balsam pine wreaths on 450 of the 650 veterans’ graves in the Douglas Park Cemetery this holiday season – and you can help by sponsoring a wreath for $15.
“Clelland Commandery #12, Knights Templar, set a goal of 450 veteran wreaths for the 2021 year. The count now stands at 165,” member Donald York said.
Last year the organization set a goal of 180 wreaths sponsored; they exceeded that goal by 40, laying 220 wreaths on our veterans’ final resting places.
National Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 18 and the celebration will begin at 10 a.m. at the cemetery. Anyone can make a donation and or volunteer.
The program’s mission is to “Remember, honor and teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad,” according to the Wreaths Across America website.
For more information, to sponsor a wreath or volunteer to help lay the wreaths on graves, please visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/WY0021P or mail a check for $15 to Clelland Commandery #12, KT, PO Box 963, Douglas, Wyoming, 82633.
