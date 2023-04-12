On Tuesday morning, yet another cornerstone in the Douglas business community crumbled. Rick Kilmer, who for nearly three decades ran the Douglas Business Center, passed. He was the latest in a long line of important figures in modern Douglas who shaped the community into what we know today.

Like the late Mayor Rene Kemper, lifetime rancher Dennis Irwin or any number of others whose obituaries have appeared in this paper of late, Rick left his mark not so much by what position of power or wealth he had but by what he did while on this planet. Rick, who always had a joke at hand to lighten the mood, was a staunch liberal Democrat in a ruby red city in a bright red county in a nearly blindingly red state. He owned that label proudly.

A veteran, he often told us he served to make people free to chose their own course, not to be shackled by government or by voices opposing their own, but also to help those less fortunate whenever they could. He did that frequently, often dipping into his own pocket anonymously when he saw an unanswered need.

During the pandemic, as restaurants were slow to open and the government was doling out money like candy at Halloween, Rick would tip waitresses with hefty percentages, often double or triple the amount on the bill. He donated whatever stimulus money he received to charities in town, especially those that served the less fortunate.

The bottom line is he cared . . . a lot . . . about people.

Like the others whose passing we have mourned on these pages, their contributions to this community extend far beyond their political or business status. What stands them apart, and makes their deaths so much more impactful across the passage of time, is their role in shaping our community and its future generations into one of caring for one another.

We, as reporters, often get to see behind the curtain of their privacy to see their real actions. Rick, like Rene and so many others, showed us their genuine character again and again.

Their passing is a time of reflection for all of us. We have been blessed to have them in our lives, for sure. But perhaps we can strive to be as loving, caring, compassionate and philanthropic as they were. If so, their lives and their character will carry us well into the future.

– Matt Adelman