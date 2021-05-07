Due to an unusual amount of spring runoff, camping at Ayres Natural Bridge Park will be closed until June 1 for safety reasons, according to officials at Converse County.
There are concerns regarding LaPrele Dam's structural integrity. The 111-year-old dam, which sits above the park, has cracks in it. State officials, as well as the LaPrele Irrigation District (who own the private dam) have said building a new dam is the solution, rather than fixing up this one.
Water levels are quite close to the state-mandated limit for the dam, officials stated this week. Caution should be observed while in the park, and fishing and floating in the creek should be considered extremely dangerous until water levels go down, they said.
LaPrele Irrigation District President Colt Rodeman told county commissioners Wednesday he was at the meeting "to pass on my concerns for Natural Bridge. We have structural cracks in there and we don't know . . . I worry about the safety of people below my dam."
