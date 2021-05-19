“We’re here to pray for those who have given the ultimate sacrifice,” said Tim Ricker, President of the Wyoming Law Enforcement Chaplains’ Association, as the crowd in front of him bowed their heads.

His prayer and invocation served to commemorate the sacrifices made by hundreds of law enforcement officers across the country who died in the line of duty throughout 2020.

On May 14, roughly one hundred members of law enforcement agencies, first responders, friends and family members from across Wyoming gathered outside the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas for the Wyoming Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony, to pay their respects to the fallen officers.

The annual event was held as an important memorial in conjunction with National Police Memorial Week, held May 9-15.

Members of various agencies including the Douglas Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, Wyoming State Parks, police departments across the state and representatives for Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis took part in the ceremony.

After the invocation and other remarks, various speakers came to the podium to read the names of 2020’s 360 fallen American officers.

Speakers also read the names of Wyoming peace officers who have died in the line of duty since 1877, when it is believed that Adolf Cuny became the first Wyoming law enforcement officer to be killed while on duty.

In Converse County, the names include Wyoming State Trooper Chris Logsdon, who was killed in 1998 while trying to stop a vehicle going in the wrong direction on I-25.

And in 2011, Converse County Deputy Bryan Gross died while attempting to assist a young girl who was reported to be drowning in the North Platte River. The girl was rescued but Gross died while trying to save her.

Attendees said the ceremony provided a somber tribute to the fallen officers.

“It’s good that they’re remembered this way,” said Jeff Hutson, who was there as a supporter of the Gunfighters Motorcycle Club, a group consisting of active and retired law enforcement officers who share a passion for motorcycles.

He was there with other club members to remember Lt. Steve Crerar of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, who was shot and killed while transporting a prisoner in 1995.

Others simply stressed the importance of the event.

“It’s important we take the time to remember these people, who do so much to protect us as well as our constitutional and civic rights,” said State Fire Marshal Michael Reed following the ceremony.

“It’s something we must do,” he added.