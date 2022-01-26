The ever-popular cold-water plunge dubbed Jackalope Jumps benefitting Special Olympics are returning to Douglas and across Wyoming this winter.

The Douglas event will be March 2 at Douglas High School, with on-site registration beginning at noon and the first jumpers hitting the water at 1:15 p.m. Those wishing to sign up or donate can do so early at https://give.sowy.org/campaigns/20855-2022-douglas-jj

Special Olympics Wyoming is looking for all individuals, athletes, businesses, schools, law enforcement, fire, military, and organizations that are brave enough to take on the challenge of “FREEZIN’ FOR A REASON!” at a 2022 Jackalope Jump.

Jackalope Jump fundraising events to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming athletes are scheduled across the state. This year there will also be a Virtual Jackalope Jump for those not able to physically participate.

All funds raised go to support programming and events for over 1,600 athletes statewide.

Besides the Douglas event, other jumps, in person and virtual, will be: in Casper Feb. 12; Cheyenne Feb. 19; Laramie and Rock Spring Feb. 19; Wheatland Feb. 26; Sheridan March 5; Thermopolis March 11; Riverton March 19; Cody March 24; and Gillette March 26; as well as other cities yet to be scheduled.

The concept is simple: participants raise money to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming athletes, then face freezing cold water! The Jackalope Jumps, however, are so much more than that! They’re the kind of fun and inspiring events that you really have to experience to understand. Each jump is its own personalized event as they are planned and organized locally by SOWY volunteers. All Jumpers that raise a minimum of $100 will receive a Jackalope Jump T-Shirt and blanket. Participants that raise $750 will also get an embroidered fleece jacket. Grab some friends, plan some fun costumes, get pumped and register today at SOWY.org!

Special Olympics Wyoming is a non-profit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities; offering them continuing opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship. Special Olympics Wyoming changes lives by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect.

Visit www.SOWY.org for more information.