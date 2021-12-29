Douglas Police Officer Michael Ableman, a seven-year veteran officer of the Douglas Police Department, was found dead Sunday evening.

He was 42 years old.

The following press release was issued the afternoon of Dec. 28 by DPD Chief of Police Todd Byerly:

“On Dec. 26, 2021, Officer Michael Ableman, a selfless community servant, father, son, brother and friend, was found deceased.

“In partnership with Officer Ableman’s family, we are deeply saddened to share that Officer Ableman took his own life.

“Officer Ableman loved his community and his role in protecting it. He began his service with the Douglas Police Department in 2014, serving with the Casper Police Department for eight years prior.

“Officer Ableman took great pride in his work and wore the uniform with honor. He was a proud father to his eight-year-old daughter and cherished every available moment he had with her.

“The Douglas Police Department mourns the loss of our brother. He will be truly missed,” Byerly wrote.

Byerly said a memorial fund has been established to assist Officer Ableman’s family with funeral expenses.

Anyone wishing to donate may do so at Converse County Bank, located at 322 Walnut Street in Douglas or at the Casper Police Department, located at 201 North David Street in Casper.

“Thank you for your support of our department and the Ableman family during this incredibly difficult time,” he said.