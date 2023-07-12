Collectively recognizing that current facilities are insufficient for the needs of the Laramie Peak Humane Society (LPHS), the Converse County Commissioners, City of Douglas and LPHS are actively in the process of finding solutions.

The situation is more complex than already expected from governmental bureaucracy, as each of the three groups tied to the project are desirous of different outcomes.

“We, all three, have different interests in it. The city uses the facility for animal control, (which) is a major part of what the city does. The county owns the building currently and the land that it’s on. Then (LPHS) is a nonprofit that operates it all. So, you’ve got a three way partnership,” Converse County Commission Chairman Jim Willox said.

“Most of the conversation revolves around what would be wanted and needed to update the facility.”

The joint discussions focus primarily on how new or renovated facilities could allow for LPHS to better keep up with demand. But, working towards a short term solution, the City of Douglas is looking to pass amendments to city ordinance, allowing police and animal control officers to release, rehome or potentially euthanize certain animals when sufficient room is not available at the animal shelter.

“(A new or updated facility) should address a long term issue that we currently have, but in the short term, what do we do? That was the whole point of the ordinance that the council approved (on first reading), was to give us more authority to be able to deal with animals that are picked up, other than just taking them right to the animal shelter,” Douglas City Administrator J.D. Cox said.

Another potential short term solution is to construct additional outdoor enclosures, but LPHS does not consider this a viable solution, even in the short term.

“They had talked about, in the interim, putting dogs outside 24/7. We can’t do that – we can’t shelter them outside – because that’s inhumane. Nobody leaves their dog outside in a storm, with 80 miles-an-hour winds,” LPHS Executive Director Lisa Patterson said.

“(We understand) it will take a while to build the (new) buildings, but we can’t just expand outdoors because what happens when it’s cold? Right now, we’re really stuck between a rock and a hard place trying to not turn away anybody.”

While plans are in their infancy and the three groups each stressed no decisions have been made, the possibility of new or renovated facilities has been considered.

“We have just barely started the conversation about if there should be new or expanded or remodeled facilities there,” Willox said. “We don’t know if it involves a remodel of the existing (building) or destruction of the existing (building). There’s just too many unanswered questions now.”

While representatives of LPHS aren’t confident new or renovated facilities will be constructed anytime soon, they see it as the most viable option.

“I don’t know why anyone’s not convinced (updated facilities) are necessary,” Patterson said.

“Our facility is – we’ve done the best of what we have – outdated. It was built for a time, in the 70s, where our population was much smaller than what it is now. Populations have exploded, and as everybody knows, prices have exploded. All of that has impacted us. We have no way of mitigating it.”

In the meantime, she said, LPHS has committed to do the best they can with the resources available and fully intend to maintain their no-kill status.

“There was some discussion of (operating as a kill-shelter), but nobody here at the shelter and nobody on the board wants to see that happen at all. It would take away our Humane Society status, and we’ve worked really hard to get away from that,” Patterson said.

“I’m pretty sure that the community would not be very happy with that. We’re really here for the benefit of the animals, and not just to take in animals, euthanize them, move on to the next ones and euthanize them.”

There is no expected time line for solutions, but the three groups have agreed that they are all committed to the discussions.

“Everybody recognizes the current facility is not modern and is not up-to-date, but we don’t have a specific plan. We have committed with the city and with Laramie Peak to have a conversation about the future,” Willox said.