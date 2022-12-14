The Douglas High School Theater Department has returned from the Wyoming Thespian Festival (formerly the Wyoming High School All-State Drama competition) Dec. 8-10 in Gillette with top honors.
The talented group of high school actors received high praise for their play, In-Laws, Outlaws and Other People (To Avoid), garnering an excellent rating.
Carson Hiser, Jilliyn Fertig and Ava Ostrander earned Honorable Mentions All-State for their acting abilities in the play.
All-State honors were also bestowed upon Andrew Gifford and Liam Miller for their acting abilities in the play; Ostrander for fantasy makeup application; Fertig for her monologues; and Ostrander and Miller for their musical duet.
“These students did an amazing job of representing DHS and our community. I am so proud of them for their hard work, respectful attitudes and supportiveness – not only of one another, but towards other students they interacted with at the festival,” DHS Drama Instructor Liz Ostrander said.
“This was the first year Douglas has been involved in this statewide event for years and years, but they jumped right in. Another director said he never would’ve guessed this was Douglas’ first year because the troupe seemed to so naturally fit in and they did such a great job. The students learned, grew, had good attitudes – and some said they’d sign up for next year right now!” she enthused.
