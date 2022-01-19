The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 2,213 over the long holiday weekend, an increase of almost 50% that pushed the total number of active cases over 5,000 for the first time in more than one year.

The Wyoming Department of Health said it received 3,097 reports of new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases from Saturday to Tuesday, along with 988 new probable cases.

At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases grew by 1,859, leaving the state with 6,641 active cases on Tuesday, an increase of almost 50% from Friday.

The last time the number of active cases in the state exceeded 5,000 was on Dec. 7, 2020, when the total stood at 5,717.

For the first time in months, two counties reported more than 1,000 active cases Tuesday.

Laramie County had the highest number of active cases Tuesday, 1,368; Natrona County had 1,003; Teton County had 860; Fremont County had 553; Albany had 431; Sweetwater had 392; Campbell had 364; Sheridan had 318; Uinta had 317; Lincoln had 179; Carbon and Park had 134; Johnson had 120; Goshen had 90; Converse had 62; Sublette had 60; Crook had 55; Platte had 51; Washakie had 48; Weston had 40; Hot Springs had 30; Big Horn had 24, and Niobrara had eight.

Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.

The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 130,553 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 122,311 have recovered.

The number of people being treated for coronavirus in Wyoming hospitals stood at 98 on Monday, a decline of six from Friday and well below the state’s peak of 249 seen in late October.

The highest number of coronavirus patients was found at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 25, followed by Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center at 17.