Coronavirus cases are increasing exponentially in Wyoming and right here in Converse County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health and other officials.
Converse County Health and Converse Emergency Management Agency officials have announced 10 additional individuals who are COVID-19 positive. All 10 people are from Douglas.
The 10 new positive cases are people in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s, both women and men. Two of the 10 are listed as staff at Douglas Primary School.
Not including today’s numbers, 70 people are in quarantine and five people are hospitalized.
This brings Converse County’s active, positive coronavirus cases to 99 today, Nov. 5. To date, four people have died due to the coronavirus in Converse County.
Of those 99 cases, 96 individuals have tested positive and three are considered probable for the virus.
