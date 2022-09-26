UPDATE:

2:27 p.m. Sept. 26, 2022 - The situation was resolved according to CCSD#1 Superintendent Paige Hughes. A message was sent from the district to all parents stating that the schools will be released as normal. No other information has been provided at this time.

___

UPDATE:

12:05 p.m. Sept. 26, 2022 - There is an external, isolated threat near Douglas Middle School that is in close enough proximity to cause concern. Douglas Police Chief Todd Byerly had commented briefly that their main concern was making sure the students were safe and separated from the incident.

Starting at the cross walk on Windriver Drive and West Richards Street down to the Eastern Wyoming College building, the area has been blocked off from all access until the incident is safely handled by officers.

Byerly said a press release will be provided following the resolution of the incident.

The incident involves a situation near DMS but apparently does not directly involve the school or students. The area around the property has been secured by police but no further information was provided.

___

Previously, Douglas Middle School officials confirmed at 9:30 a.m. that the school is in a secured situation, preventing any students, staff or visitors from exiting or entering the building.

DMS staff entered the building into a secured status following the report of a suspicious person outside of the school. No immediate threats were reported aimed at the school or students.