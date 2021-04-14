Five members of the Douglas Wrestling Club placed first at the Laramie Wrestling Club Invite last weekend, continuing a strong season for the youth group.

Greysen Seim, Colten Bolin, Cole Williams, Shelby Williams and Dylan Hansen all placed first in their respective categories and brackets April 10 at Laramie High School.

The kids faced off against wrestlers from more than a dozen other Wyoming youth teams from across the state, including teams from Cody, Rawlins, Thermopolis, Sheridan and Pinedale.

The kids wrestled in both free and folk styles.

Greysen Seim placed first in both free and folkstyle in the 8U 41-48 and 8U 45-49 brackets, respectively.

His wins included pinning Anthony Lovato of Rawlins in less than 90 seconds in freestyle.

Overall, Douglas placed second in both styles, falling only to Cody by less than 10 points in both instances.

“They wrestled hard, but they also struggled during some close matches,” coach Patrick Lehnen said.

The Douglas wrestlers perhaps have grown accustomed to quicker pins and conditioning may also have played a role, he explained.

Still, wrestlers were able to turn around a few key matches and get out of sticky situations.

In his folkstyle match against Lovato, for instance, Seim was initially down 11-3, but Seim was able to throw Lovato’s back over and pin him in the second period.

“Coming out on top was huge for his confidence going into state,” Lehnen said.

The Douglas Wrestling Club allows wrestlers ages 3 to 19 to join, though most of its members are under 10 years old.

The club squad is not technically affiliated with the Douglas High School Bearcat team, though many of its wrestlers ultimately become high school Bearcats.

Several members of the team recently earned the triple crown award in the “Refuse to Lose” tournament held in Glenrock April 2-3. The triple crown distinction is awarded to wrestlers who place first in all three styles of wrestling: free, folk and Greco.

Roughly 20 members of the team head to Casper April 16-18 for the Wyoming Amateur Wrestling Association championship at the Ford Wyoming Center. Each day will be devoted to a different style of wrestling.