Nearly 40 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Converse County on Monday, a big jump from the week before as the case count continues to climb exponentially this month.

Of those 39, about a quarter of them – 10 cases – are people under 20 years old while there were seven people in their 20s who tested positive. There are now 46 active cases, all positives, and four hospitalizations.

The death count went up to 20 Tuesday after an older woman died from COVID-19 complications earlier in July. It is unknown if she had health conditions known to put people at a high risk of serious illness, according to the Converse County Emergency Management Agency.

The county has now seen 77 new cases, which up by 75 , or 3,750 percent, since the week ending July 2 when there were two active cases.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 565 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Converse County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

‘IT IS CONCERNING’

The Delta variant coupled with a low vaccination rate is being attributed as a cause for the increase in cases.

The variant is estimated to be 60-percent more transmissible than its mutated predecessor the Alpha variant, or B.1.1.7, which in turn is roughly 50 percent more contagious than the initial virus strain. And it has overtaken the state as its rate of new vaccinations stalls, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

“It is concerning that we are seeing this dramatic spike in cases,” Converse County Commission Chairman Jim Willox said last week. “We have had ongoing discussions with (Public Health Nurse Manager) Darcey (Cowardin) so I wasn’t surprised about it.

“At the same time, it is a recognition that this thing is not over. I think many of us wish it was over, but we’re not at the point it’s over.”

Another reason for the increase is the fact that Converse County has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state, Cowardin said.

Only 23.2 percent of people in Converse County were fully vaccinated as of July 19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

At the July 19 county commissioners meeting, Willox suggested to Cowardin that county health should consider administering the vaccines to people at their jobs.

That might be a way to help the vaccination rate a little bit, especially if they know that they have the option to take it at work, he said.

Cowardin said she is open to the idea.

NO MANDATES

being CONSIDERED

While the county is encouraging folks to get vaccinated, the top officials are not considering a mask mandate at this time.

Barring any changes from the state regarding health guidelines, “this is the approach we would continue to take,” Willox said.

Public health also is not recommending a mask mandate, but it is continuing to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance stating that it suggest all unvaccinated people continue to wear a mask in public.

“As our cases increase, I would also recommend that those that are fully vaccinated wear a mask when in public or with a group of people with an unknown vaccination status,” Cowardin said.

Public health is also encouraging people to stay home if they are sick.

IT COULD BE WORSE

A big concern for public health officials going forward is when school starts in the coming weeks, especially in light of the Delta variant, which the Associated Press reported as having been found in over 80 countries.

“The first strain of COVID was not as infectious with children for whatever reason,” Cowardin told commissioners. “But this Delta variant is more contagious to our kids.”

The county’s active case numbers could augment back up to levels last seen in the fall or worse, she said, “because kids are now involved.”

For more information or to sign up for a vaccine, call 307-358-2536 (Douglas) and 307-436-3474 (Glenrock) and visit vaccines.gov