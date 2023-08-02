The 40th annual Wyoming State Fair Demolition Derby will take place Aug. 19. The derby, which was officially named the Billy Cathcart Memorial Demolition Derby six years ago, will be put on by the Douglas Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD).

In a demolition derby, drivers in modified vehicles crash into each other in a battle royale-style competition. The derby is a highlight and focal point of the State Fair.

“We have a very large fan base that supports the derby. They enjoy the show, they love coming back and it’s usually the talk of the fair,” DVFD Lieutenant Patrick Evans said.

Following a precedent set over the years, it is expected the arena will fill quickly. It it is advised that the audience arrive well in advance.

“Last year we had to make an announcement over the loudspeakers to have people squish together because one of the security guys said that there were like 200 more people that still needed to try and sit down to watch the show,” Evans said. “We sell out the grandstands every year, typically.”

This year the derby will consist of four car classes: limited weld, chain up, cage and 1/2 car, which each have slightly different rules. There will also be various cash prizes given out, including a Best in Show Award given to the best decorated car.

“There’s a Mad Dog Award for both the limited weld and the chain of classes. The Mad Dog award is given to whoever has the most number of hard hits . . . for derby guys, that’s a very prestigious award,” Evans said. “A lot of them, they don’t want first – they want that Mad Dog award.”

The variety of awards is intended to promote an engaging, exciting and action packed derby. Rules, such as one dictating that drivers must initiate a hit at least every 90 seconds, are also in place to ensure a quick-paced derby.

“Some people try to make a career out of doing derbying and that’s not our show. We like to promote the hits,” Evans said.

While putting on a show is vitally important, DVFD is also exceedingly concerned with safety. Rules and precautions are in place to ensure the derby is a safe, family friendly event for all involved.

“We really research a lot of other demolition derbies’ rules too, then we kind of tried to critique ours every year. We have really crunched down on who we allow in the arena during the show. We also have some new safety features that we’ve added,” DVFD Assistant Fire Chief Trevor Panasuk said.

“That’s the last thing we want to do is get anybody hurt or killed – whether it’s a driver, one of our firefighters that are on the ground, or a participant or spectator. We really, really try to make sure that we are prioritizing safety.”

The derby is not only an amazing opportunity for a unique night of family fun, but it is also the department’s largest annual fundraiser, according to Evans.

“It provides money for our burn funds so anytime that there’s a structure fire where somebody no longer has a home, or if they lost their clothing, we’ll put them up in a hotel and usually provide them with some money because they don’t have anything,” Evans said. “That way they can supply their families some food and some clothes. We also use the money for scholarships and stuff as well.”

The derby will take place at the Ford Grandstands, starting at 6 p.m. Admission is $20 per person – and it will be a night to remember for derby fans!