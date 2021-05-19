If a single overriding theme could be identified from Douglas High School’s 2021 graduation ceremony, it would be perseverance.

In the face of an historic year unlike any other due to the coronavirus pandemic, DHS students, faculty and staff persevered, made it through and came out stronger on the other side.

It was a sentiment communicated throughout the school’s commencement ceremony on the football field May 16.

Most of the 10 “valedictorians,” or those with at least a 4.0 GPA, spoke out on their collective triumph over the coronavirus in their speeches.

Some pointed out that the restrictions in Douglas were not nearly as severe as those put in place in larger cities across the country.

“Being in Douglas, Wyoming, we had it easier than most,” said Kaelyn McMahon in her speech.

“Other 2021 graduates have not been as lucky as we are,” she said. “Now is our chance to go out and see the world. Whether you’re leaving Douglas or not, we get to start a new chapter.”

Other students spoke highly of Douglas itself, and the uniqueness and benefits of living in a small town.

“Here in this little Wyoming town, we’re taught values and morals that are vacant in many places around the world,” said Gabriel Saint.

Others took a jab at outsiders’ misinformed perception of small-town life in the American West.

“Think about where you’re from – this small town where people think we still ride horses and don’t have electricity,” said Briza Hernandez.

Others, like Brynn Zwetzig, took a moment to reflect on past experiences with friends.

“I can think about one thing for each and every one of you,” she said. “Isaac, even though you put a live snake in my truck, I am grateful for your helping hand,” she said with a laugh, referring to her challenges in shop class.

The ceremony was notably different from last year’s event, which was broken up into two different sessions with numerous social distancing protocols in place.

This year, hundreds of friends and family members of the 107 graduates, largely unmasked, gathered joyously.

“Well, Class of 2021, you’ve made it, through persistence and dedication,” DHS Principal Ryan Mackey said at the outset of the ceremony.

But as important as the students’ achievement was, seniors also took it as an opportunity to look forward to the future.

“This is only the beginning of our journey,” said Mya Armijo in her remarks. “Our failures and successes have shaped who we are today. It’s important we remember who we are and where we want to go.”

In addition to the student speeches, live music was performed by the DHS Hamilton Boulevard Choir and the Concert Band.

The 10 valedictorians were Mya Armijo, Allyson Fertig, Briza Hernandez, Joslin Igo, Kaelyn McMahon, Mackenzie Pagett, Taylor Pearson, Jennifer Porter, Gabriel Saint and Brynn Zwetzig.

National Honor Society members comprised the aforementioned seniors as well as Isaac Moss and Carson Selk.

The senior Student Council members were Hernandez, Igo, Aaron Oria and Zwetzig.

The athletic training aides were Hernandez and McMahon.

The two students with the highest ACT scores – Allyson Fertig and Mackenzie Pagett – were also recognized during the event.

For more graduation photos, please see this week's print issue of The Douglas Budget.