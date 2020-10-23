Gov. Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Dan Shannon as the permanent director of the Wyoming Department of Corrections (DOC). Shannon had been serving in an interim capacity since July following the retirement of Bob Lampert. Shannon has been with DOC since 2007 and was deputy director prior to being named director.
Wyoming DOC manages the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle, the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton, the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins, the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington and the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk. It also oversees the adult offender supervision program through the Probation and Parole division.
Shannon’s permanent designation is effective October 26.
