U.S. Congresswoman and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) said today that when it came to her vote to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump, politics did not play into her decision.

The House voted today to formally charge President Trump with inciting violence against the United States government. Ten Republicans cast votes in favor of impeaching the president.

“Today is really sad for the nation. What we lived through over the last week are times we never thought we would. When you look at what happened on Jan. 6 and the president’s role in that, the president’s actions failing to stop the mob . . . it is very clear to me that there was no option other than to vote to impeach,” Cheney said during a press conference with Wyoming media today (Jan. 13).

While reactions to Congresswoman Cheney’s statement on Tuesday were mixed from Wyoming residents, she reiterated politics did not play into her decision – rather her conscious did, regarding what she believes is right and wrong.

“I’ve spent many hours on the phone while in Washington, with people from all over (Wyoming). I think the way I view this vote is that it’s not a partisan vote. This was an insurrection, an attack on the heart of our Republic," she stated.

When a reporter asked Cheney how she thought her vote to impeach the president might affect her political future, she said, “I don’t consider the politics (of it) at all. There are times as elected officials to act that do not take politics into consideration. The attack on the Capitol is one of those times. It’s wrong to think about it in the context of politics.

“The president of the United States was inciting a mob to attack the Capitol and refusing to take steps to stop the violence playing out. This was a vote that could not have anything to do with party or politics,” Congresswoman Cheney said.

In previous news, Congresswoman Cheney released the following statement ahead of votes in the House Jan. 12

“On January 6, 2021 a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol to obstruct the process of our democracy and stop the counting of presidential electoral votes. This insurrection caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred space in our Republic.

“Much more will become clear in coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough. The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.

“I will vote to impeach the President.”