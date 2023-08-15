Wyoming resident Brooke Howard was killed and three others injured in a two-truck crash on I-25 about 3:40 p.m. Aug. 14, according to a preliminary report released by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
WHP is currently investigating the crash.
According to the report, a disabled pickup truck and livestock trailer were parked in an emergency lane on the right side of I-25, near mile marker 131 outside of Douglas, when a Dodge pickup also towing a livestock trailer collided with the Chevy truck’s trailer’s rear driver’s side.
The Dodge pickup and trailer combination continued through the Chevy’s trailer and hit the truck itself, before coming to an uncontrolled stop off of the right side of the roadway.
WHP’s report states weather and road conditions were good. Possible contributing factors could include driver inattention and/or driver fatigue. Howard was using a seat belt, but improperly, according to the report.
Further information will be provided as it becomes available.
