Douglas Assembly of God Pastor Brian Rossignol was excited – thrilled, actually – to recently see God working in his community in a big way.

Something quite unique happened in Douglas last Sunday morning as a record nine different churches came together to lead worship services at Jackalope Square for nearly 400 people.

Community Church is an annual Jackalope Days tradition. Various churches have led the services over the years, but this is the first time nine of our town’s churches have led the service together at a single event.

First Baptist Church, Trinity Baptist Church, Crossroads Baptist Church, Douglas Assembly of God, Unity Christian Fellowship, Outpost Christian Church, The Gathering, Christ Episcopal Church and First United Methodist Church joyously took over Jackalope Square with a single-minded mission: to praise and love Jesus Christ on a sunny, summer Sunday morn.

As Rossignol explained how they all decided to work together, he said five churches led the 2021 service. The idea to take that number even higher – and bring together even more Douglas churches – has blossomed from there.

“Originally when I was asked to do the service by Jen Goodwin (The Enterprise program manager), I was curious to know how the services had operated in the past. There have been different churches who had led the service, but there was a desire for this to become more than a single-church (led service).

“I reached out to Matt Fox of Unity Christian Fellowship, who had done the service in the past. He was immediately on board with the idea of us doing the service together. Then we reached out to Frank Wiederrecht of The Gathering, and his associate pastor Sara Philippi, and within minutes they were on board as well. Our first service was a success with Pastor Frank speaking,” he recalled.

The Gathering’s Pastor Frank passed away in February. He was a shining example of love and, by all accounts, very well-loved within the Douglas community.

Rossignol said when he was considering a speaker for this year’s service, Pastor Dan Hickman was his obvious choice, because of “his long service as a pastor in Douglas. He served 20 years, from 1980-2000. Pastor Dan kept close friendships within the community and has been connected with Douglas since (he moved away). This year we had nine churches on board. Each church took different parts of the service. The worship team had representatives from five different churches. What was the most encouraging for me was the enthusiasm and willingness of these churches – many of the nine joined in with a lot of excitement!” Rossignol said, an obvious smile lighting up the sound of his voice.

Rossignol’s ultimate vision with the annual service is to “bring churches, Christians and ministers together, to see each other as allies and not rivals.”

“I believe we can accomplish so much more when we work together, when we look for common ground to stand on, when we put aside small differences . . . and see the possibilities. It was such a beautiful thing to see us come together like that! To work as a single body of Christ. Reaching out and pooling our resources. My hope for 2023 is to see 12 churches on board and to reach even more people in the service. We also hope to do more cooperative initiatives in the future,” he said.

After the services, a huge potluck lunch was shared amongst the congregants who spent the next hour or so socializing.

Rossignol’s happiness to see so many churches and people together in one place was apparent.

“One thing I can say for sure, is a lot of people present wanted to see more community churches’ services like these during the summer,” he said.