Feb. 3, 2021

Information on the availability of COVID vaccinations in Converse County are changing almost daily, but health officials with Memorial Hospital of Converse County and Converse County Public Health say they are working diligently to get new information out to the public as quickly as possible.

Nevertheless, they encourage people to stay abreast of the latest information online and via local media as it changes.

MHCC UPDATE

MHCC officials are encouraging people who received their first COVID-19 vaccination from the hospital to return at the required 28 days for their second dose, said Practice Administrator Terry Moss.

MHCC is administering the second shot in the series to individuals from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday on the fourth floor.

MHCC is not administering shots to anyone else at this time, as they are out of the COVID-19 vaccine for anyone else.

“Currently, we are out of first round vaccinations for folks,” Moss said.

He asked people to please be flexible, as state and federal rules and guidelines are constantly changing, and MHCC is keeping up with the changes as quickly as possible.

If you received your initial COVID-19 vaccination at MHCC, go there to receive the second dose. People who were initially vaccinated at Converse County Public Health should return to public health for their second dose of vaccine, Moss said.

He directed anyone with questions to call Public Health Department at 358-2536.

PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE

The Wyoming Department of Health has updated their Tier 1b vaccination priority which now includes those residents 65 years old and older. (See ad on this page for details.)

CCPH will be hosting two drive-thru clinics for those people who are 65 years of age and older or frontline essential workers, such as health care and behavioral health providers and social workers; and people with specific, diagnosed chronic illness.

A first-dose coronavirus vaccine drive-thru clinic will be held at the state fairgrounds Feb. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Another public health clinic is set for Feb. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rolling Hills Town Shop. There is no cost for the vaccine.

“If you received your first COVID vaccine from public health at one of our drive-thru clinics, you will receive information on you second dose,” CCPH Nurse Manager Darcey Cowardin said.

CCPH and MHCC officials will alert the public just as soon as more vaccines have arrived.

This story will be updated at www.douglas-budget and www.glenrockind.com as more information becomes available.