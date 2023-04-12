A group of teenagers are truly turning lemons into lemonade on the streets of Douglas as they work to help people on the streets of Belize.
The youth group at The Gathering sold drinks and pastries at their lemonade stand Saturday following the 24-hour Bible reading and a night of ukulele and hula dancing. The kids are becoming energized for their Belize trip and missionary work to help people in the South American country.
One of the supporting mothers, Anna Williams, said the fundraiser was formulated by Cole Williams with the help of Preston Calderon. A lemonade stand was then thoughtfully constructed out of a table, a large yellow sign and, of course, glasses of lemonade. Taking turns manning the stand, besides Williams and Calderon, were Jacob Phillippi, Caleb Phillippi, Micah Witbrod, Rita Witbrod and Landen Calderon.
Through a full day's work, the group made just shy of $400 to go toward their trip. Anna Williams helped with the start-up, donating the main resources, and Blend Coffee Shop donated some pastries.
