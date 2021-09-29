Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available on October 8, 2021 from 8 am to 2 pm at the Rolling Hills Town Shop. Turn on South Bobcat and Follow the signs. Flu shots are $25 and covered by most health insurance policies. COVID-19 vaccines remain free of charge. For more information, contact Converse County Public Health at (307) 358-2536.
