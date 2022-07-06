Mormon Canyon Road is undergoing a change for the better, according to Converse County Chairman Jim Willox.

The road reconstruction project includes approximately two miles of county roadway beginning from US HWY26 in Glenrock, then extends south, crossing under I-25 and ending where the dirt portion of the road continues.

Oftedal Construction won the work with their $2,858,271 bid back in February.

There’s plenty of dirt already shifted away from the creek side of the road. In fact, several areas of the road have been changed altogether.

“The project is making pretty good progress and will be done, I believe, some time in October at the end of construction season,” he said.

While some citizens may find the construction a hassle and are saddened by the loss of several scenic, sandstone formations alongside the old roadway, the reconstruction project is on schedule.

“We have moved the road away from the creek – it was in danger of falling into the creek. There are better sight lines and less curves, which will make it safer. People don’t like construction while it’s going on but they think it’s great once it’s done,” he stated.

Originally, the project was slated to be a joint endeavor between Converse County and the Town of Glenrock, but the town backed out at the last minute.

Willox reiterated last year that Glenrock was definitely “out,” and that “the project is one that’s needed to be done for several years.”

In the meantime, the public is cautioned to remember there’s active construction with huge earth moving pieces of equipment happening on Mormon Canyon Road, and several of the curves are gone and the road has been widened and raised in several areas.