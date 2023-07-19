Stakeholders in the BrightNight Dutchman Renewable Power Project, which is proposed to be located on 4,738 acres of land 1.5 miles northeast of Glenrock, will hold two open house meetings July 26 and July 27 to obtain public comment on the proposed solar hybrid facility/battery energy storage project.

The first open house is July 26 at Glenrock Town Hall from 4-7 p.m. The second meeting is scheduled for July 27 at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Douglas, also from 4-7 p.m. The public is invited to attend one or both meetings at any time between those hours.

The project, to be built entirely on private land according to information released by the company, is a joint venture between BrightNight and Cordelio Power, and consists of a proposed commercial solar energy facility of up to 499 megawatts, and containing about 3,633 acres of solar panels and related facilities, including two battery energy storage systems, two substations, operations and maintenance structures, and 6.8 miles of overhead 230-kilovolt generation-tie transmission lines.

The solar power project will feature a dispatchable, renewable power system designed within Converse County to replace carbon based generation, according to the company’s website.

DUTC bn, LLC, a subsidiary of BrightNight, LLC, filed a notice of industrial activity with Converse County commissioners in February. Next, the company filed a Converse County Solar Energy Facility Permit Application with the county June 30, according to company information.

The project is estimated to begin sometime between January and March 2024 and finish during the last quarter of 2025. The company will employ approximately 200-300 people during the construction phase, according to the NOIA; then employ three-to-five people fulltime once the solar energy facility is operational.

The company said they plan to submit a Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Industrial Siting Council application in October, with a public ISC meeting tentatively scheduled for a date in January, 2024.

Anyone wishing to comment on the project can email nathan@brightnightpower.com, or via the project website at https://brightnightpower.com/dutchman

Contact information is required with comments so that BrightNight can follow-up.