Environmental groups may have thrown a wrench in the works last week on the federally approved 5,000 well Converse County Oil & Gas Project.

The Powder River Basin Resource Council, based in Sheridan, and the Western Watersheds Project, of Hailey, Idaho, filed a legal challenge against the U.S. Department of Interior and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management Sept. 7 in Washington, D.C., targeting the environmental impact statement for massive oil & gas project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin.

About 18 months ago, BLM stamped a big, green “Yes!” on the 5,000-well project – spread out over 10 years – located between Douglas and Glenrock when they released their years-long Record of Decision (ROD) on Dec. 23, 2020. The ROD was considered by many to be a big win for Converse County’s energy industry, providing hundreds of jobs and income on local, county and state levels.

The Powder River Basin Resource Council now alleges that the project was “rushed” and will have a major impact in air quality locally and regionally, including in national parks, the organization said in a press release issued the day after the lawsuit was filed.

Wyoming State Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, issued a strongly worded statement Friday in response to the filing by the environmental groups.

“The lawsuit filed this week by Western Watersheds and the Powder River Basin Resource Council against the Converse County EIS is an open assault on our economy, the fundamental rights of ranchers and important funding sources for our public schools. The suit seeks to cancel permits that have already been issued for oil and gas development primarily on private land. It also appears to seek the cancelation of leases on school trust land – a vital source of income for public education in this state,” Boner said.

Such extremism is to be expected from Western Watersheds, the senator and Converse County rancher charged, but that the suit also exposes the “outright lies of the Powder River Basin Resource Council.”

“While claiming to represent landowners in the Powder River Basin, they actively seek to undermine the private property rights of those they claim to represent. Rather than pursuing the interests of ranchers they have shown themselves for the petty tyrants they truly are – seeking the economic destruction of landowners who would never consider joining their organization,” he said.

Others who have invested countless hours in the Converse County Oil & Gas Project – and what they say is its heavily-researched environmental impact statement – are also feeling affronted by the lawsuit.

Converse County Commission Chair Jim Willox opined the lawsuit is “the definition of a frivolous lawsuit.”

“The EIS was worked (on) over seven years by numerous agencies, with the public, the commissioners, the State of Wyoming, (energy) industry and conservation groups. This process was not rushed, as they claimed. It started in the Obama administration. It was ready to go in the summer of the last year of the Trump administration, but the Record of Decision wasn’t signed until December 2020,” Willox said.

The Republican commissioner said the other issue which he finds very concerning is “that this oil and gas play in Converse County is a huge economic driver for our county, state and nation. The need to responsibly produce oil and gas is something we take seriously. We believe the EIS, as written, finds the appropriate balance between conservation and production. The implication that the federal government should control private lands in the fee/fee/fed situation is an affront to private property rights and a mis-characterization of the role of BLM in mineral development.”

In addition to stating the project decision-making process was rushed, the lawsuit contends the groups have concerns with the project having negative impacts in sage grouse breeding ground habitats (leks), as well as negative impacts to birds of prey.

But not all agree with Boner and Willox.

“The Bureau of Land Management has already started permitting hundreds of the 5,000 wells contemplated in the Converse County Oil & Gas Project,” said Maria Katherman, a Powder River Basin Resource Council board member and long-time resident of Converse County.

“This unprecedented level of development will create significant negative impacts in our county that have not been well addressed during previous booms. For residents, the increase in truck traffic on our roads leaves these roads in terrible shape and the increased dust where the roads are not paved makes a real air quality problem. There is already a noticeable increase in wildlife collisions on HWY 93, and more will come with this development. The companies will only address these issues if mandated,” she stated.

According to the PRBRC, a key claim in the lawsuit challenges the Bureau of Land Management’s refusal to regulate “Fee/Fee/Fed” wells in the project area, which are wells that drill directionally into federal minerals from adjacent non-federal lands.

Willox said the oil and gas industry has been a good partner when it comes to that here.

“When we have issues, we have been able to work it out with them. We welcome their continued investment in our county,” he noted.

“If Western Watersheds and the Powder River Resource Council supported working men and women of Wyoming and our economies, they would not have filed this lawsuit,” he stated emphatically.

Boner said the lawsuit “demonstrates just how far these environmental extremists will go to achieve their misguided goals.

“Their assault on private property rights is an assault on our way of life and they will not stop until energy production is forever halted in Wyoming. I will continue to fight for the property rights of ranchers, the economic livelihood of our oil and gas workers and the fiscal stability of our schools,” he stated.