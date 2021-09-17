The City is seeking responses to a quick, 5-question, survey asking citizens to rank three ideas for getting outside during winter and then provide ideas of their own. The concept is to create simple, low-cost, high-impact areas that the community can enjoy year-round. Citizen responses help guide City staff ensuring that the projects we do are for the greater good of the whole community. Please click the link provided to get more information and complete the survey.
Link: https://www.cityofdouglas.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=295
