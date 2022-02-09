We always love the idea of trying something new to help our economy grow and create new jobs. Often that involves training and investing in ourselves. So, at face value, the idea of a construction technology program at Eastern Wyoming College/Douglas campus sounds perfect.
Perfect, that is, until we recall the industrial welding program that was heralded several years back as the centerpiece of the newly minted EWC/Douglas campus. The new facility was bought and paid for by Converse County taxpayers, but it was and is operated and controlled by an elected board in Goshen County, which is where EWC’s main campus is. (Converse now has an ex officio seat at the table, currently manned by County Commissioner Jim Willox.)
That little piece of control turned out to be vitally important. The welding program, much of which was developed with donations from companies doing business in our county, is now centered in Torrington, not Douglas.
There are a lot of reasons for that, and if we are being honest with ourselves, some were logical at the time given staffing and student numbers as well as economic realities of the day. But the lessons learned hopefully will guide those talking about a new construction technology program into keeping tighter control over it than they did with the welding program.
At the end of the day, though, we must recognize such programs are under the purview of the EWC board, and they will make ultimate decisions regarding the Douglas campus.
With that little reminder firmly planted in the back of their minds, we hope the supporters of the program still plow forward. By developing a skilled workforce – especially one ready for the potential onslaught of construction work headed our way with energy-related projects in the wind, hydrogen, nuclear and hydroelectric realms – Converse may be better prepared for the future than we have for many generations. It is time we didn’t have to play catch-up after the boom started, and this may be the right idea at the right time.
Let’s just do it right so we can keep it here.
– Matt Adelman
