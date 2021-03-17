More than a dozen staff members lined up in single file for a chance to hug her, shake her hand or just say “thank you” – anything they could do to show their appreciation for the work done by Carol Sheetz.

On March 11, Sheetz, lead custodian for Douglas Middle School, was recognized as Converse County School District #1’s “Everyday Hero,” in a ceremony held in the middle school commons area.

It was the second year the district conferred the honor, which is meant to recognize the work done by a member of the classified staff, like paraprofessionals, bus drivers and custodians.

Employees were nominated by staff and a committee selected the final winner.

Sheetz, who has worked at the school since 1997, was humbled to receive the award. “I’m embarrassed, but it’s an honor,” she said during the ceremony, as her colleagues stood in line to congratulate her.

“I take my work seriously, and I try to do my job to the best of my ability,” she said.

Many of her colleagues agreed.

“Our doors would not remain open without her. The DMS building is so very well cared for thanks to her dedication and leadership. She works tirelessly to ensure that the DMS building is clean and safe for our students and staff. She goes above and beyond to ensure the building is maintained to keep the kids of the Converse County School District safe and secure in their learning environment,” were just some of the testimonials other staff members wrote, read aloud by DMS HR Director Steve Walker during the ceremony.

After his remarks, flowers were presented to Sheetz and staff were invited to mingle and enjoy cookies that were set out for the event.

Sheetz said the school has not changed all that much during the course of her tenure there.

The biggest changes, however, were likely seen just over the past year due to the pandemic, she said.

Among the changes has been the challenge of managing and maintaining three separate lunchroom areas for the students, she said, to accommodate social distancing.

Sheetz and other members of the school district staff will also be recognized in a more formal ceremony on May 20 at the state fairgrounds.