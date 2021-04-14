As temperatures rise and more people engage in outdoor activities, the Wyoming State Forestry Division is urging that Wyomingites take certain precautions to reduce the risk of wildfires.

The office has released the following tips:

Motorists should use appropriate trailer pins and ensure no chains are dragging. Spark arrestors are also required.

If venturing out to explore, be mindful of your surroundings, particularly where there are wildfire burn scars.

Be mindful of dry vegetation and dead trees when you park your car, and avoid parking in tall grass. The exhaust and undercarriage can easily ignite a wildfire.

Do not burn debris when it is windy, and follow all applicable county and local ordinances when burning.

When arriving at your destination, if there is only one way in and out, and the trees touch you and your vehicle, you may be stuck there in the event of a wildfire. Prepare an exit strategy ahead of time.

Never leave a fire unattended. Ensure that when you put out a fire, it is cool to the touch.

Finally, camp fires and camping is not allowed on Wyoming State Trust Land.