Douglas is one of 10,000 communities nationwide taking part in the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive May 14.

U.S. Postal Service employees have been taking part in the endeavor for 30 years. The program is the largest single-day food drive in the United States.

Douglas’ own mail carrier, Zina Kolbet, said she’s been with the post officer for 26 years and she’s been doing it for as long as she can remember.

“We do it because it helps a lot of people. Last year we collected over 5,000 pounds of groceries. We know because we weighed them,” she said.

The food drive was on hiatus for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kolbet said she and the other Douglas postal carriers are really excited that the program is back in action again and they are looking forward to doing it once again.

“We put notices out ahead of time the week before collection. It feels good to help our community,” she said.

HOW IT WORKS

Making a donation on May 14 is easy.

“People should put their non-perishable groceries in the bags we’ve supplied (in their mailboxes), then leave them by their mailboxes or bring them into the post office where we have tubs out for collection in the lobby. It can be canned foods, even cat or dog food, because we know there are people who need that for their pets, too” Kolbet explained.

According to a press release issued by the U.S. Postal Service, all non-perishable donations are welcome, but they are especially encouraging people to leave foods high in protein, such as canned tuna, salmon, beans and peanut butter.

Canned fruits and vegetables, whole grain, low sugar cereals, macaroni and cheese and 100% fruit juice also top the list of most needed items.

Customers leaving their donation bags out for pick up should be sure to put them out before their letter carriers arrive for the day.

Food collected on Saturday will be distributed to King’s Portion and Father Hubbard’s Cupboard.

For additional information about this year’s food collection, watch this 2022 Stamp Out Hunger Video: https://youtu.be/dhfHDGkdUsQ