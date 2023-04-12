75-year-old retiree Ernie Herrera expanded his horizons, literally and figuratively, when he fell into a life-changing adventure two weeks ago.

After waiting 55 years to fulfill a dream, Herrera was able to plummet for a thrill. We were able to accompany Herrera and share his skydiving experience in Arizona.

Herrera jumped for more than just his enjoyment. He served on a Navy Destroyer in Vietnam and dedicated his jump to those he served with and those who never came back, physically or mentally. Coming about a week before National Vietnam War Veterans Day March 29, Herrera made sure to recognize his brothers in arms as he lept from the plane.

There I was, more than two miles above the Sonoran Dessert, the wind whipping by as I fell to earth at 120 mph.

I wasn’t alone up there.

Strapped to my back was Gena, a Belorussian man, with a thick and intimidating eastern European accent.

Somewhere hundreds of feet below me was 75 year old retiree, Ernie Herrera. He, too, was strapped to a sky diving instructor and in the 10 seconds between our leaps from the plane he was only an imperceptible speck between me and the valley floor.

But I didn’t have time to think about that as we stabilized our fall and enjoyed the scenery.

It really is amazing how far you can see when your view is unobstructed by a plane’s fuselage. And this new perspective of not only the world we live on, but the immediacy of what is happening washes all care and worry away. You are there, falling from the heavens, feeling like a comet – rocketing to earth.

When you are soaring 12,000 feet above the ground you are only focused on one thing. There is no time to think about your gutters that are frozen over or that late work assignment.

You have willingly entered a situation where if nothing is done, you will die. Facing that fear leaves one changed.

Here I was following a 75 year old retiree into this exciting adventure.

Ernie is the reason I was putting my life at risk. That and I always wanted to sky dive myself.

But this all started last year when Ernie’s friend, a Converse County snowbird Robb Harnden and his granddaughter Hannah Schwartkzkopf made tandem jumps at Skydive Arizona, about an hour southeast of Phoenix. Robb was 71 when he earned his jump certificate. Now Ernie wanted to take the leap.

It was on his bucket list since 1968 (a year that comes up over and over again in this story). So, I tagged along to understand why it was so important to him.

Who is Ernie?

I have spent a lot of time over the last four decades with him and his family and in that time I learned that he is one of the nicest and funniest people I have met.

Everyone has moments when they aren’t in as much control as they should be. But in all the time I have spent with him and his family, I have never seem him even raise his voice. In fact, I remember him being the one to diffuse tense encounters with a single joke, and before you know it, everyone is laughing.

But in getting to know Ernie during this adventure I realize that he is much deeper than the punch lines and puns he so deftly drops.

Ernie is a Navy vet who spent the 1968 Tet offensive in Vietnam firing 5-inch guns from the deck of a the USS Boyd, a Navy destroyer. These incredible guns fire a bullet 5-inches in diameter weighing 55 pounds with a range of 13 miles.

The booming of these cannons along with the many other horrors of war left Ernie hard of hearing and with lingering psychological effects.

That is why he dedicated his sky dive to all the Vietnam veterans who still struggle with the aftermath.

He remembers being demonized by society when he returned home, as if he were personally responsible for all the atrocities in Vietnam.

After the war he married Doris and settled down in the area moving between Casper, Glenrock and Douglas.

Finally he retired from Dave Johnston Power Plant in Glenrock and settled in Phoenix, spending the hot months with family in Wyoming. Sort of a reverse snowbird.

Why Ernie Jumped

The lasting effects of the war still effect Ernie and he knows that he found a comfortable life after returning home, but so many of his brothers-in-arms weren’t able to get over the mental toll of that war. In fact, according to the Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS), nearly three times as many Vietnam veterans have committed suicide (152,000) than Americans that died in the conflict (58,220).

It was for his struggling brothers that he wanted to experience the ultimate freedom and live a dream he had carried since 1968.

Before we strapped into the 1969 Dehavilland DHC-6-200 (a plane crafted the same year as Ernie’s dream), I asked him what he was expecting to experience.

“Being not tied to the ground or the life I’m used to living, but rather stepping out to unknown territory. Also, it was fulfilling a dream I had for many years.

“I couldn’t find anybody to go with me so I never had the opportunity, and living in Wyoming, well there isn’t much skydiving going on. When I heard about it I got all pumped up especially after talking to Robb,” he said.

But Ernie dedicated his first jump to the others he served with.

“I jumped for the other vets who are still tied to the stigma that comes with being in the war zones,” he said. “Some of them never got to leave that behind. Getting up off the ground, or what we were grounded and believed in.

“It was about being set free from all that stuff, the nightmares of the past. And just being able to soar. Jumping out of the plane was like leaving all that baggage behind and just looking at the beauty all around you. We never took the time to see or smell the roses.”

Age is just a number

Ernie is the epitome of someone “young at heart” and isn’t letting his years slow him down. When I asked if skyding at 75 was an issue, he gave a hearty laugh and replied.

“I don’t feel 75. I feel as alive right now as I did when I lived in Douglas and I got out of the service. I don’t feel that 75 is any kind of a deterrent to living just as you did before. I’ve had health issues, but those pass. You get over it and go on with life. Either you pick yourself up and continue to have fun, or you let yourself get old. Seventy five, I don’t really feel it. I can’t tell you it’s any different from being 50,” Ernie stated.

Ernie just wants people to be happy and to be true to themselves. And he found a way to change his perspective of the world, his life and his past.

Sometimes a change of scenery is exactly what’s needed and new experiences can change our outlook forever.

I will leave you with Ernie’s philosophy of life:

“Take the load off, go have some fun and do something you would never think about.” he said. “Do something crazy and wonderful. You only go around once in life. So take a chance, get out there and do something crazy. Live it. Enjoy it while you got it.”