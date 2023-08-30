Police are investigating numerous thefts in Douglas and are cautioning the community’s residents to keep valuables safe and out of sight.

Douglas Police Chief Todd Byerly said investigators believe the thefts – which began approximately two weeks ago – are connected and that they are being carried out by the same person or individuals.

“We have seen an increase in thefts from yards, vehicles and open garages. There have been thefts of chainsaws and other items of value – items which (the thief or thieves) feel they can make a quick buck off of at a pawnshop or with someone else,” Byerly said.

Douglas, a relatively small city with approximately 6,500 residents, has an old-fashioned, small town feel to it. It is not unusual for people to leave their homes and vehicles unlocked.

However, that is no longer a good idea. Dwellings, out buildings and vehicles need to be locked, according to police.

“What people can do (to deter the thievery) is secure and lock their buildings, alley-facing sheds or stand-alone garages. Remove items of value from your pickup beds and lock your vehicles,” Byerly stated.

And, if you park your vehicles on the street, look for a street lamp to park under or near to. Bright illumination may deter thieves, as they do not want to be seen.

“Basic safety is that if you park on the street you are better off parking under a street lamp or within close proximity of the light, rather than park in a dark area,” he added.

Byerly said it is important that Douglas residents be aware of the thefts taking place.

“It impacts everyone,” he said.

“If you see something hinky . . . something peculiar, then call it into the police department. Give us a quick description of the individual, the direction they were walking in or the color, make and model of the vehicle, a plate or partial plate number. We feel these thefts are related based on the proximity and times they occur.”

The police chief asks those making reports to call dispatch directly at 307-358-1994 with any tips or other information.

“Give us a call. Report what you have seen. That line is monitored 24-hours a day and officers will respond to it immediately,” Byerly said.

“Any little bit of information helps us. If you can call it in, we can, hopefully, piece it all together.”